Rosamond Gifford Zoo holds first “Story-Walk”

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon helped lead a group of children and their parents around the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Tuesday for the first “Story Walk.”

The walk was a collaboration among Early Childhood Alliance, the Onondaga County Public Library system and the zoo.

The goal is to support early literacy while promoting exercise.

Those taking part got to read a display version of “Good Night, Gorilla.”

The book leads kids on a walk past zoo animals as they follow the story to its conclusion.

“We are placing a renewed focus on ensuring our children are kindergarten ready and there is no better partner in that effort than the team at Early Childhood Alliance. I am excited that we are now able to add our teams at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and the Onondaga County Public Libraries to that effort with this fun and family-friendly event. As families across the County prepare for winter break, the Zoo is the perfect place to check out the animals, make some memories, get some exercise and at the same time show our kids how important and fun reading can be.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

The Story Walk starts in the upper lobby and goes through the USS Antiquities Cave, around the courtyard, through the Social Animals Wing and ends at the Siamang Apes.

“Good Night, Gorilla” tells the story of a gorilla who steals the zookeeper’s keys and lets the animals out. The animals want to follow the zookeeper home and live with him.

The Story Walk will be at the zoo for the next five weeks. The zoo is also using one of its Winter Break activities to spotlight the Story Walk.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has declared Wednesday, February 19 Story Walk Day and will give two guided walks, one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.

Each Story Walk ends with a special keeper chat about Siamang Apes Abe and Fatima.

