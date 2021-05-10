Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse to host Zoom Q&A May 25

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rosamond Gifford Zoo will hold its annual “Friends of the Zoo” meeting via Zoom Tuesday, May 25 at noon.

The Friends of the Zoo’s new executive director, Carrie Large, is hosting the meeting to give its supporters an update on the zoo’s missions.

In otter news, there's still time to sign up for Wednesday's Otterly Fantastic Virtual Zoo to You w/ our N. American river otters! Go live w/ us on Zoom to their exhibit to learn why these animals are like no "otter." Only $10 per fam/group. Sign up at:https://t.co/YI4Tlfr7Nu… pic.twitter.com/ClCIi1PvYI — Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) May 10, 2021

Large will be joined by Zoo Director Ted Fox, Chair of the Friends Board Heidi Holtz and at least one animal ambassador! Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of time for Fox and Large to answer at the virtual meeting.

A link to attend this public meeting will be sent to Friends of the Zoo’s e-mail list and posted on the zoo’s website, rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

Those who wish to submit questions for Zoo Director Ted Fox or Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large may send them to Janet Gramza at jgramza@rosamondgiffordzoo.org.