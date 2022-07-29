SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30.

The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”

Art by Ally Walker and courtesy of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Central New York’s premier orchestra, Symphoria, and local artist Ally Walker have partnered with the zoo to create an immersive experience for visitors. Symphoria’s orchestral performance of Claude Debussy’s “La Mer” will play as visitors gaze upon eye-popping art from Walker’s “Stepping Out of the Frame” series on the Wildlife Trail between the red wolf and tiger exhibits.

“Each piece showcases a different animal stepping out of the paintings and into their habitat, creating a connection to the real-life animals at the zoo,” said Walker.

“The coming together of two beautiful artistic expressions will enhance and enrich our guests’ experience while connecting them to nature and the arts,” said Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large. “Our vision is to engage and inspire the community, so, we are excited to share this experience with our guests as they traverse our trails and learn about the importance of conservation and saving species.”

Symphoria is one of two nonprofit, musician-led cooperative orchestras in the U.S. and has musicians from across the globe. Ally Walker has created dozens of art in Central New York, including an 18-panel wall mural at Mill Pond Landing in Armory Square and a series of 100 murals at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The Arts Stroll is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find more information on the zoo’s website.