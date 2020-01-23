Rosamond Gifford Zoo launches campaign to help Australian wildlife

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has launched a local campaign to raise money and awareness for the wildlife in Australia being affected by the bushfires.

The campaign, which is named “The Aid for Australia,” was created by the zoo’s chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers.

This campaign will include the sales of hoodies and t-shirts, special events held at the zoo and social media posts that include the hashtag, #AidforAUS. The campaign starts this weekend.

The special activities will include special keeper chats featuring animals that are native to Australia. There will also be a scavenger hunt, coloring stations and an informational area where visitors can ask questions about the bushfires.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund that was created by Zoos Victoria, one of the zoo’s partner institutions located in Australia.

“One of our partners, Zoos Victoria, has created a Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund that is 100 percent dedicated to saving wildlife from this disaster,” said Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox. “Zoos Victoria has deployed veterinary teams to the fire areas and set up triage facilities for injured animals.”

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is in close collaboration with other zoos in helping Australia and is one of the 238 accredited members of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Many of us feel helpless as we see images of burned koalas and kangaroos and hear numbers like 28 million acres destroyed and over a billion animals lost,” said Fox. “We felt the need to respond by assisting our partner zoo in Australia working on the ground to save animals injured in these fires.”

According to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, even animals that are saved will face a long recovery and this could cause a challenge.

“Our animal care team wanted to set up something to help out for the long haul,” said Fox.

The #AidforAUS campaign has been endorsed by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

“As an AZA institution, our zoo’s responsibility for saving species is far-reaching,” said McMahon. “The situation in Australia is incredibly concerning and I’m proud that our zoo team has provided a way that we can all pitch in to help.”

The #AidforAUS campaign will include the following:

A sale of t-shirts and hoodies with all proceeds going toward the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

#AidforAUS bracelets will be sold soon at zoo events and online.

Zoo events with keeper chats and information on the long-term impact that the bushfires could cause that start on Saturday.

An ongoing effort to address the Australia fires and climate chance in education programs and events. The zoo will be holding a Party for the Planet even on Saturday, April 25.

The Print Hub is printing the t-shirts and hoodies and will take orders online. Once the #AidforAUS bracelets are available, they will be sold online as well.

You can find future events being held by going to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Facebook page.

If you would like to donate directly to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, click here.

