Rosamond Gifford Zoo mourning the loss of baby elephant, Ajay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The young baby elephant that captured the hearts of Central New York and the staff at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo died suddenly only Tuesday from EEHV, a lethal strain of herpes that targets Asian elephants.

Ajay was born to his mother, Mali, and father Doc in 2019. He would have celebrated his 2nd birthday this coming January 15.

EEHV, or Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus, is the number one killer of young Asian elephants and can cause death within 24 hours in those under the age of 8. EEHV was discovered in 1995 by the Smithsonian National Zoo Conservation Biology Institute after the National Zoo lost a 16-month-old calf to the disease. As a result, a National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory was established. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is a member institution and regularly sends blood samples to the lab to monitor its elephants for the disease. EEHV is believed to be naturally occurring among elephants.

Ajay’s big brother, Batu, age 5, is also being treated for the virus. He tested positive for the disease last Thursday and Rosamond Gifford Zoo says they began treating him right away even though he did not have symptoms.

While treating Batu, the zoo and its Cornell University veterinary team were closely monitoring his little brother, Ajay. Zoo director, Ted Fox, says Ajay did not show symptoms of EEHV until the end.

Monday night, Ajay was his usual playful and happy self. But zoo staff say by Tuesday morning he had swelling around his eyes and his tongue was slightly darkened, signs of EEHV. Fox said although the baby elephant wanted his morning bath and ate some of his breakfast he seemed tired. “Within two hours, despite the tireless efforts of the zoo and Cornell veterinary staff, he was gone. That is how awful this disease is, especially with young elephants. When it hits, it hits hard.”

“Every institution that works with elephants knows this is a risk,” said Fox. The zoo lost another elephant calf, Preya, to EEHV in 2003.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Ajay held a special place in his heart as he was one of the first humans to interact with him after his birth in 2019 and had many opportunities to enjoy his spunky personality since.

“Ajay was a very special little elephant and I know I speak for our entire Central New York community in expressing my deepest condolences to everyone at the zoo who took such good care of him,” McMahon said. “You are in our hearts and you have our support.”

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo says Ajay will be remembered as the most precocious baby elephant they had ever experienced. He surpassed his older brother at every milestone and could often be seen running up to Batu to wrestle or take a dip in the elephant pool. Ajay, a name chosen by the public meaning invincible in Sanskrit, will be remembered fondly. “Although he was not invincible to this disease, Ajay definitely had an invincible personality and we will never, ever forget him,” Fox said.

Ajay has been taken to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and his death will contribute to the study of EEHV.

Photos courtesy Erin Fingar & The Rosamond Gifford Zoo