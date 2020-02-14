Rosamond Gifford Zoo offering daily activities during winter break

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Just after midnight Friday morning Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the "Do Not Drink" advisory for the Village of New Paltz Water System is now lifted. This after the State Department of Health flushed the distribution system and re-sampled the water.

Health officials say they found no detectable levels of petroleum compounds in the new water samples and that the water is safe for residents to drink. With the lifting of the advisory, homeowners are advised to flush their plumbing to remove any old water that may be lingering in the pipes of their household or business. Please see here for steps on how to flush.