Rosamond Gifford Zoo offering daily activities during winter break

A male Amur leopard cub born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next week, many schools will be off for winter break. To help combat the winter blues, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo will have a variety of activities to keep kids busy each day.

All events are free with a paid zoo admission.

Sunday, February 16: Sweet Treats

  • From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is invited to watch zoo animals enjoy heart-shaped Valentine’s as part of the zoo’s enrichment program.

Monday, February 17: Teddy Bear Clinic

  • Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Health, children will be able to have their favorite stuffed animal get a check-up! This runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18: Endangered Species Day

  • Endangered species are highlighted on this day. Keeper Chats will focus on animals from Australia. This runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19: Story Walk at the Zoo

  • From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a guided tour of the new Story Walk at the zoo. “Good Night, Gorilla” by Peggy Rathmann will be the highlighted story.

Thursday, February 20: Pokemon Go Day

  • Got to catch them all! See how many zoo-themed Pokemon you can catch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, February 21: Carnival Day

  • Friday is Carnival Day at the zoo! Come out between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to enjoy arcade games, music, face painting, and more.

