(WSYR-TV) — If you are sticking around Central New York for spring break, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is “springing” into action with activities to hold you over.

Beginning Saturday, April 9 and running through Sunday, April 17, the zoo has a full schedule – which includes the USS Antiquities Cave, the Domestic Animal Barn, and the new HoneyBee Café with a fresh menu.

The Animal Egg-stravaganza is also returning Saturday, April 16.

Spring Break Keeper Chat Daily Schedule:

10:30 a.m. – Domestic Animal Barn | Outdoor Zoo

11:15 a.m. – Giant Pacific Octopus | Upper lobby

Noon – Andean Bear | Wildlife Trail

1 p.m. – Outreach Animal | Upper Lobby

1:30 p.m. – Asian Elephants | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve

2 p.m. – Komodo Dragon | Social Animals Wing

2:30 p.m. – Bactrian Camels | Wildlife Trail and $5 Camel Feedings (weather dependent)

3 p.m. Primates – Primate Park

April 16 Animal Egg-stravaganza Schedule:

11 a.m. – Amur Tigers | Wildlife Trail

11:30 a.m. – Siamang Apes | Social Animals Wing

Noon – Giant Pacific Octopus | Upper Lobby

1 p.m. – Asian Elephants | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve

1:30 p.m. – Andean Bear | Wildlife Trail

2:30 p.m. – Bactrian Camels | Wildlife Trail and $5 Camel Feedings (weather dependent)

2:30 p.m. – Cape Porcupines | Social Animals Wing

3 p.m. – Komodo Dragon | Social Animals Wing