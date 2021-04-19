Rosamond Gifford Zoo officially names its second baby penguin of the year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s second Humboldt penguin chick of 2021 has been named. 

The winning name was Inti.

The chick hatched on March 19 becoming the 27th member of the penguin colony.

People could vote for one of five names for this penguin. The names reflected the animal’s South American heritage: Apich (sweet potato), Inti (Inca Sun God/Sunshine), Eneldo (dill), Pimiento (pepper), and Pepito (pumpkinseed). 

A total of 4,122 votes were cast over four days and the winning name received over half of the votes. 

Inti and his sister, Opal, who was born in February will join the adult birds on exhibit once they are weaned, have all their waterproof feathers, and get some indoor swimming practice. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area