SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone should get a gift for Christmas, including animals!

On December 12, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo gave the animals their presents as part of its “Holidays with the Animals!”

Visitors could watch the wolves, monkeys, and big cats play or eat their gifts!

The director for the zoo says this is a way to educate neighbors on how daily enrichment keeps animals in human care, active, healthy, and engaged in their natural behaviors.