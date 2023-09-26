(WSYR-TV) — The start of fall means it’s spooky season, but you can participate in the “Kooky-Not-Spooky” Halloween celebration at Rosamond Gifford Zoo, without things getting too scary.

Tickets are on sale now for Zoo Boo, which runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29.

For this daytime event, the zoo transforms into a fun destination for families and children of all ages. Zoo Boo includes trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal encounters, festive games, parades and a daily costume contest.

Back by popular demand is the Spooky Stroll! Mysterious fog and eerie music will spill over our decorated Wildlife Trail, giving a Halloween feel to visitors without being too scary for the little ones. A trick-or-treating station in the Animal Health Center will have a photo op, where Zoo Boo participants can pose for a photo and receive a free photo frame.

Each weekend of Zoo Boo has a costume theme: Superheroes for October 14 and 15, Witches and Wizards for October 21 and 22, and Favorite Movie Characters for October 28 and 29. Guests are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and bring bags to trick-or-treat throughout the zoo.

Learn more and get tickets at rosamondgiffordzoo.org.