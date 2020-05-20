Rosamond Gifford Zoo reopens Saturday: Here’s what to expect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will be open once again starting Saturday at 10:00 a.m., but there will be restrictions in an effort to keep everyone safe, including the animals.

On Friday afternoon, NewsChannel 9 had a walkthrough of the facility and preview of what visitors can expect come Saturday.

The only exhibits available to families will be those that are outdoors. The new layout includes a one-way walk through so people can enjoy the animals safely.

Before you head inside, you’ll need to make a reservation and buy your tickets online. You can do so here.

Then, once you arrive, you’ll need to have your temperature taken and make sure you are wearing a face-covering at all times.

The only portion you’ll actually be in the building is when you come through admission to have your tickets checked and then you will go right out to the courtyard and start the first exhibit. Ted Fox, Zoo Director, Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Only 500 tickets will be sold each day and only 50 people will be allowed in the zoo every half hour.

To comply with Onondaga County’s approval for reopening, the zoo needed to cut down its capacity rate by 75 percent.

There will be arrows on the ground to help with crowds. Staff will be spread throughout the zoo to answer any questions and direct traffic flow.

No food or beverage will be available but there will be touch-free water filling stations.

“We hope everyone has a great time and we are so excited to have everyone back,” said Fox.

The zoo will be taking online reservations until further notice.

