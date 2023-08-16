SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you still haven’t seen the twin Asian Elephants at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, now’s your chance.
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is hosting an Asian Elephant Extravaganza this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
The extravaganza is free to attend and will include a long list of events scheduled throughout the day.
“This annual event celebrates the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Asian elephant herd and the cultural traditions of their native countries in South Asia,” stated the Zoo.
Friends of the Zoo and the zoo’s elephant team have planned activities galore to attend including the following:
- Performances of traditional Indian music and dance
- An Indonesian orchestra called a gamelan
- Demonstrations with the Zoo’s eight-member elephant herd – including Asian elephant miracle twins Yaad and Tukada
- Birthday celebrations for two of the zoo’s eldest elephants, Siri and Romani.
The event is sponsored by CNY Arts and Nave Law Firm.
The current scheduled is listed below and is subject to change.
|Time
|Event
|8:45 a.m.
|Yoga with the Elephants (pre-sale) | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
|10 a.m.
|Dance Arts Advocates: Walking with Elephants | Courtyard
|10:30 a.m.
|Elephants Do Yoga | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
|10:30 a.m.
|Nusantara Arts Gamelan Music Performance | Courtyard Gazebo
|11 a.m.
|Bharatanatyam Dance Performance (Classical Indian Dance) | Courtyard
|11:30 a.m.
|Elephant Painting | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
|11:30 a.m.
|Nusantara Arts Gamelan Music Performance | Courtyard
|12 p.m.
|Dance Arts Advocates: Walking with Elephants | Courtyard
|12 p.m.
|Siri & Romani Birthday Cakes & Siri Crossing | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
|12:30 p.m.
|Nusantara Arts Gamelan Music Performance | Courtyard
|1 p.m.
|Dance Arts Advocates: Walking with Elephants | Courtyard
|1:30 p.m.
|Nusantara Arts Gamelan Music Performance | Courtyard
|2 p.m.
|Elephant Foot Care and Training Talk | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
|2:30 p.m.
|Elephant Watermelon Smash | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
|2:30 p.m.
|Nusantara Arts Gamelan Music Performance | Courtyard
|3 p.m.
|Honeybees & Elephants Chat | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
|3:30 p.m.
|Nusantara Arts Gamelan Music Performance | Courtyard