SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you still haven’t seen the twin Asian Elephants at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, now’s your chance.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is hosting an Asian Elephant Extravaganza this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

The extravaganza is free to attend and will include a long list of events scheduled throughout the day.

“This annual event celebrates the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Asian elephant herd and the cultural traditions of their native countries in South Asia,” stated the Zoo.

Friends of the Zoo and the zoo’s elephant team have planned activities galore to attend including the following:

Performances of traditional Indian music and dance

An Indonesian orchestra called a gamelan

Demonstrations with the Zoo’s eight-member elephant herd – including Asian elephant miracle twins Yaad and Tukada

Birthday celebrations for two of the zoo’s eldest elephants, Siri and Romani.

The event is sponsored by CNY Arts and Nave Law Firm.

The current scheduled is listed below and is subject to change.