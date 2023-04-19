SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo wants to celebrate Earth Day by offering a way the public can learn about and protect wildlife and the environment with two fun events.

The first is an Earth Day clean-up on the grounds where the public can help with weeding, raking, mulching and more.

The second is a Novelis Party for the Planet where guests can explore exhibitors like Novelis, Greening USA, Bartlett Tree Experts, and OCCRA and learn more about environmental projects happening in Central New York and around the world.

The Earth Day clean-up will be hosted on Friday, April 21, and will start at 9:00 a.m. Community members can sign up by emailing Heidi Strong at hstrong@rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

Through the clean-up at the zoo, they are encouraging Central New Yorkers to create better habitats for wildlife by doing a clean-up in their own neighborhood and sharing their efforts by posting on social media and tagging the zoo with the hashtags #syracusezoo and #CelebratePlanetEarth for a chance to win a special prize!

The Novelis Party for the Planet starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and guests can come to the zoo and have fun educational conversations and learn about environmental projects happening in CNY and around the world at exhibitor tables. Exhibitor tables will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will also be keeper chats featuring zoo animals, garden tours and more. Visitors will receive a free seedling from Bartlett Tree Experts while supplies last. The event is free for members and with paid zoo admission.

Schedule of events on Saturday, April 22