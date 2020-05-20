Rosamond Gifford Zoo to open on Saturday with restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will be open once again starting this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Anyone who would like to go must buy tickets ahead of time on Friday starting at 9 a.m. by clicking here.

Only 500 ticket sales will be allowed each day.

All guests will have their temperatures checked when they arrive.

They will also require that all guests wear a mask at all times.

There will be arrows on the ground to help with crowd flow and no food places will be open, but there will be water filling stations.