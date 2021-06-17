Rosamond Gifford Zoo to take part in trial to test animals for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is taking a very important step forward when it comes to testing animals for COVID-19.

They’ll be one of just a handful of accredited zoos in the country that will be taking part in this new trial.

The zoo says they wanted to keep mask protocols in place for as long as possible, given how close people get to the animals. They add that testing animals is an important step forward.

“Now that we have a vaccine for humans, they’re kind of turning all that research time to animals, and we know the list is getting really long for animals that are susceptible to COVID. Many of the species that we have here, and unfortunately there’s some species that there’s only a few left on the planet,” Ted Fox said.

The ultimate goal is to see if the vaccine will work with different animals.