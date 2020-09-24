Rosamond Gifford Zoo unveils new leopard exhibit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First a new member, and now a new exhibit. It’s a busy time for the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, as they unveiled a new exhibit for a leopard family on Thursday.

The exhibit will be home to the Amur leopard, which the zoo says are a critically endangered big cat species. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was also on hand for the unveiling.

Last June, the zoo’s pair of Amur leopards gave birth to two cubs, making it a priority to find the family a new home.

Two donors helped make the new exhibit possible, Zalie and Bob Linn of Manlius.