Rosamond Gifford Zoo welcomes a new baby animal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced the arrival of a new baby American bison.

Liberty was born Wednesday evening as the zoo closed for the day.

The American bison was named the national mammal of the United States on May 9, 2016.

This majestic animal joins the ranks of the Bald Eagle as the official symbol of our country.

And much like the eagle, it’s one of the greatest conservation success stories of all time.

Millions of bison roamed North America from Alaska to Mexico to the eastern Appalachian Mountains.

By the late 1800s, there were only a few hundred bison left in the United States after European settlers pushed west, reducing the animal’s habitat and hunting the bison to near extinction.

If it weren’t for conservation efforts bison would be extinct today.