Rosamond Gifford Zoo welcomes baby Patas monkey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse has a new addition. On Friday, the zoo introduced a female Patas monkey named Anniko.
The Patas monkeys are found in Central Africa.
Sadly, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the baby’s mother, Rebecca, passed away during birth. Veterinarians from Cornell University were on hand for the delivery.
For the last three months, the team at the zoo has raised Anniko by hand. She’ll still be bottle fed until she is about six-months-old, so the team has been making special formulas to make sure she’s healthy.
The zoo says only a few zoos in the country can keep Patas monkeys.
