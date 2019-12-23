Rosamond Gifford Zoo welcomes endangered tiger, Thimbu

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox announced a new arrival to the zoo, a 9-year-old male Amur tiger named Thimbu (pronounced “Tim-boo”).

Thimbu came to Syracuse from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs as part of the Species Survival Plan for Amur tigers.

Amur tigers are considered critically endangered, with only about 500 of them remaining in the wild. Amur tigers are normally found in far-east Asia along the Amur River.

A female Amur tiger is planned to join Thimbu next year as they work to increase the population.

County Executive Ryan McMahon was on hand to introduce the new tiger into the Amur tiger exhibit on the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.

“I am thrilled to be here to welcome this amazing animal and acknowledge the important role of our zoo in working to save his species,” McMahon said. “Once again, our zoo is entrusted with an animal and a mission that few other zoos are able to take on.”

Below are some fun facts about Thimbu from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo:

Thimbu’s nickname is “Thim” and he’s a big boy, weighing about 450 pounds.

His distinctive markings include a freckled nose and charcoal-gray coloring near the tip of his tail.

He is known for rolling around on his back like a cub and vocalizations that sound like moaning and “huffing” rather than the usual tiger “chuff.”

He loves scents including Prada perfume and the smell of fresh-brewed coffee

Thimbu joins the Rosamond Gifford Zoo family after the zoo’s elderly Amur tigers, Toma and Tatiana, passed away in the fall.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9