SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has some new baby animals that are taking the spotlight!

The zoo’s Amur tigers Zeya and Thimbu have given the zoo two new tiger cubs, one male and female, that were birthed on April 29, and will go on exhibit once they are 16 weeks old.

The birth of healthy Amur tiger cubs is an invaluable milestone in the recovery of this rare animal’s population as the Amur tigers population — which are native to the Amur region of northeastern China and Siberia — is estimated to be less than 400, making them one of the rarest species of large cats.

“The birth of these tiger cubs is a triumph of conservation, and demonstrates the expertise and commitment of the animal care specialists at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon. “These are some of the rarest big cats on Earth, and it is a privilege to have an institution in our community that is qualified to provide the complex care that this species requires.”

This is also Zeya’s first litter of cubs, and the first fathered by male Amur tiger Thimbu, which is why the zoo’s animal care specialists were uncertain how the adults would react towards each other when introduced.

However, the zoo is happy to announce that Zeya immediately bonded with her cubs, and

has been an exceptional mother in the days since their birth.

“When Zeya came to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, we had high hopes for this day,” said Ted Fox, executive director of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. “It was always our goal for Zeya to have cubs, but so much had to happen before that was a possibility. This is a crucial moment in the zoo’s conservation mission, and our community has so much to be proud of today. These cubs represent the work of our animal care team in slowly introducing these massive, complex cats. Today is a celebration of Conservation in Action.”

Zeya arrived at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in late 2020 from Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, and when she was born, her mother rejected her and her sister Reka, leaving animal care staff at Beardsley Zoo with no choice but to hand rear the little Amur tiger cubs.

Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan recommended that she be paired with

Thimbu, who came to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs in 2019.

Zeya was hand-raised, which is why the animal care team was watching the process so closely, as it was uncertain how Zeya would react to cubs. Staff wasn’t sure what to expect, given that Zeya never got to witness what a mother Amur tiger provides for her cubs.

However, unlike Zeya’s mother, Zeya has proven to be a caring and protective mother to her cubs.

“For Zeya, motherhood was completely instinctual,” tiger care specialist Dan Meates said. “It’s not often that you get to witness an Amur tiger become a mother, and even rarer to observe a big cat that was raised by humans doing such a good job of raising her own cubs.”

Thimbu and Zeya’s new cubs contributing two vital big cats to the precarious Amur tiger global population.

Once the cubs receive all their necessary vaccinations, the public will then be able to view the cubs.

For now, guests who want a closer look at Zeya and her cubs, they can view them daily on a live

camera feed in zoo’s Animal Health Center. The “Tiger Cub Cam” will play live on a television in the health center, and guests can watch the tiger twins as they play together, spend time with Zeya, and grow larger each day.