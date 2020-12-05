Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s animal art auction ends at 8 p.m. Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Art pieces created by zoo animals are being auctioned off by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and Saturday is your last chance to participate in the auction.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s annual Art Gone Wild! Auction of Animal Art is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

People can place bids on about 70 different pieces of art, which are all created by animals at the zoo. The artwork produced by elephant trunks, tiger paws, flamingo feet and other animals illustrate the distinctive qualities of each animal.

The 2020 auction features some first-time artists as well. Baby patas monkey Iniko, Amur tigers Thimbu and Zeya and snow leopard cub Marcy all painted their first masterpieces this year. Some favorites, like Siri the Asian elephant, Araña the Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth and Hugo the Humboldt penguin Picasso, were also back behind the easel creating spectacular pieces of art.

The Art Gone Wild! Auction of Animal Art is usually an in-person event, with about 200 people placing bids.

This year, you can only bid on the artwork by clicking here. The auction ends at 8 p.m. Saturday and all proceeds benefit animal enrichment at the zoo.

If you win a piece of art at the auction, you can either arrange to pick it up in-person or you can have it shipped to you for $10.