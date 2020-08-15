Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s ‘Brew at the Zoo’ goes virtual on August 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s “Brew at the Zoo” will happen virtually this year.
The event will involve 30 minutes of interactive entertainment, music, animals and their keepers, special guest appearances, beer tasting segments, zoo updates, trivia and more.
It will end with a silent auction of one-of-a-kind items.
The event is free and will stream on the zoo’s Facebook page on August 21 starting at 6 p.m.
Guests can get the VIP experience by purchasing tickets at $35 a person or $45 for two. You can pick up a special VIP package on the Wednesday or Thursday prior to August 21.
The VIP package will include the following:
- Six-pack of select beers
- Special Brew to You pint glass
- Snacks
- Zoo guest passes
VIP guests will also be entered into a raffle for a zoo-themed gift basket valued at $150.
Those who don’t have VIP tickets will still be able to bid on silent auction items online through noon on Saturday, August 22.
Silent auction items include some of the following:
- Basketball signed by Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim
- Team-signed Syracuse Crunch jersey
- Night’s stay for two at Marriott Syracuse Downtown with free breakfast and parking
Animal-related items will also be up for bid:
- Paintings done by animals at the zoo
- Virtual Zoo to You program
- Pastries with a Panda — Breakfast for up to four people at the Red Panda exhibit
- Red Panda keeper chat
- Painting by Red Panda
All proceeds from the event will go toward the animals at the zoo.
For more information on the event and VIP tickets, click here.
