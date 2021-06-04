Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo is back for its 25th anniversary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo is celebrating its 25th anniversary with new brews, food options, live entertainment, and a new presenting sponsor.

Advance sale tickets for Brew at the Zoo 25th Anniversary Presented by CXtec go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4.

“New this year, we are adding local food trucks and offering live entertainment throughout the zoo, all for a price of $40 for non-members and $37.50 for zoo members,” Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large said. “You can get the VIP treatment for $85, or $83.50 if you’re a member. It’s going to be an amazing event to benefit the zoo’s conservation education mission.

Advance sale tickets are on sale through Monday, August 2 at $37.50 for zoo members and $40 non-members. After that, regular price tickets will be $47.50 for zoo members and $50 non-members through August 6.

Designated driver tickets will also be available for $15 and $15 reserved parking passes will also be available for a limited number of spots.

Brew at the Zoo is a fun opportunity for 21 and over adults to sample craft beers, specialty wines, and other beverages, while enjoying animals at the zoo. There will be a live band and other acoustic artists around the zoo. Food will be offered by local food trucks.

Food truck vendors are invited to apply for spots at the event by visiting the zoo’s website at syracusezooevents.org/brew-at-the-zoo. Area breweries, distilleries and wineries can also apply to be part of the event via the website or by calling Erin Sawyer (315) 435-8511 x8518.

Proceeds go to the zoo’s conservation education programs.