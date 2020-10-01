Roundhill Group takes over Remington Arms

ILION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Remington Arms Ilion Plant is getting a new owner. The Roundhill Group is taking over after bankruptcy proceedings earlier this week.
State Sen. James Seward said the company doesn’t have major real estate holdings anywhere else and the new owners plan to keep operating out of the historic Ilion plan.
Seward also said within 30 to 60 days an initial recall of 200 workers is expected.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 4 things to know about Trump’s battle with coronavirus
- SUNY-wide safety protocols and increased penalties for non-compliance go into effect Oct. 1
- Thousands of airline workers face furloughs, lay offs after Congress misses deadline to provide aid
- COVID-19 contact tracing misunderstood in California’s Latino communities
- Amazon reveals over 19,000 workers got COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App