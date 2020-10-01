Roundhill Group takes over Remington Arms

ILION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Remington Arms Ilion Plant is getting a new owner. The Roundhill Group is taking over after bankruptcy proceedings earlier this week.

State Sen. James Seward said the company doesn’t have major real estate holdings anywhere else and the new owners plan to keep operating out of the historic Ilion plan.

Seward also said within 30 to 60 days an initial recall of 200 workers is expected.