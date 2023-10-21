PREBLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 a.m., the Route 281 Bridge over I-81 in the Town of Preble in Cortland County will close.

The bridge will remain closed until Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 a.m. The closure is necessary for bridge repairs, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

Detour signs will be in place directing southbound traffic onto I-81 northbound to the Tully exit (Exit 14). Northbound traffic will be redirected onto I-81 southbound to the Homer exit (Exit 12) to I-81 northbound to the Preble exit (Exit 13).

Construction progress is weather-dependent and subject to change based on the conditions, according to the DOT.