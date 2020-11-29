Roxboro Road Middle School to learn remotely Monday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Roxboro Middle School will be learning remotely Monday, after it was announced Sunday that a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cicero-North Syracuse School District says the staff member who tested positive for the virus was last in school on Tuesday, November 24.
The Onondaga County Health Department is currently contacting anyone they believe to have been in close contact with the infected staff member. Anyone who is identified as a close contact must quarantine, and will not be allowed back at school until cleared by the health department.
The school district hopes Roxboro Middle School can return to in-person learning Tuesday, December 1.
