16 shot, 2 killed in ‘mass shooting’ near Pennsylvania Ave. in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed two people have died in a mass shooting where 16 people were shot total in the early hours of Saturday morning near Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Rochester.

The identity of the two killed has not been released, but Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said one was a man, one a woman, both between the ages of 18 to 22.

The other 14 people were all hospitalized at either Strong Memorial Hospital or Rochester General Hospital for their injuries. At this time, there have been no arrests. “Additional individuals were hospitalized for injuries sustained while attempting to flee the area. The extent of the injuries from the hospitalized gunshot victims are still being tallied, but all are currently believed to be in stable condition,” a statement from RPD reads.

“The event that was taking place in the 200 block appears to be some type of backyard party that the police department — up until the point where the 911 calls came in of shots fired — was not aware of, ” Simmons said. Officers responded to the area around 12:25 a.m. for the report of shots fired and people shot.

Simmons said officers observed about 100 people at the location of the party. “So you would think that someone sees something prior to this concern. So we ask the community, when you see this please pick up the phone and call 911.”

I just interviewed Pastor Marlowe Washington who arrived on scene. He says there are 2 wars. That of BLM against police brutality and that of Black people committing violence against other Black people. He called this mass shooting senseless. pic.twitter.com/5lcWURYqiy — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) September 19, 2020

“It’s an extremely difficult scene to process. We have evidence scattered at multiple locations, victims arriving at different hospitals and just trying to identify and interview citizens, but the police department has all hands on deck.”

It isn’t clear what type or the number of weapons was used. “Additionally, we will not comment yet as to the number and type of weapon(s) used, or the motive, but we will say several dozen rounds were fired,” officials said in a statement.

Ran into Marlowe Washington, a pastor at Seneca United Methodist Church.



Said the host of the party should be held accountable, and that gatherings shouldn’t be happening in the first place. Says he is going to pray for the evil in the city. @AdamChodak @patrileytv @alecr66 pic.twitter.com/2c0AWDwAm6 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) September 19, 2020

Simmons said multiple agencies and officers are still on scene investigating, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Anybody with information regarding the shooting, or has video or photographs from the party is asked to email them to MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov and call 911.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released the following statement on the shooting:

Our Pathways to Peace Team is on the ground and working with the victims and their families. I’m asking the community for prayers and support for all involved. This tragic act of violence has impacted many people’s lives and families. I’m begging everyone to remain calm and exercise deep restraint as RPD investigates what happened here and seeks those responsible. As soon as additional information is available the police department will provide updates on this matter. Please keep our city in your continual prayers.

Goodman Street is closed from Short to Ripley Street. Officials said they will be on scene for “foreseeable future.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide details as they become available.