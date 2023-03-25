ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has activated a New York State AMBER Alert for a child abduction investigation that occurred Saturday morning on Fulton Avenue.

RPD says the child is Michael Williams III. They also say that the incident occurred at 170 Fulton Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The RPD says Williams is a Black male, approximately 4 years and 10 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. They add he stands at 3 feet and 3 inches, and weighs about 80 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing Paw Patrol t-shirt, gray, and black pajama pants.

Williams was last seen with his mother, Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes who was also abducted and is believed to be in danger at this time. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown; she has a tattoo of an elephant on her right wrist.

According to the AMBER Alert, the child and mother were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at (585) 428-6666, 866 NYS-AMBER or call 911 to provide information or a sighting.

