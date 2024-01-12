ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced Friday that another person has died as a result of the intentional New Year’s Day crash on West Ridge Road outside the Kodak Theater.

According to RPD, 54-year-old Dawn Revette of Rochester passed away from her injuries on Wednesday after being struck by Michael Avery’s rented SUV, which was filled with gasoline. This brings the total fatality count from the Kodak crash to four, including the suspect.

The deadly crash occurred early New Year’s morning as concertgoers were leaving a moe. concert. Two people, Josh Orr and Justina Hughes, were killed as their rideshare pulled out as Avery sped toward the crowd. Avery died the next day from injuries suffered in the crash and explosion.

Police conducted search warrants at the Woodspring Suites in Greece, NY, a storage unit near Syracuse, and Michael Avery’s vehicle at the Greater Rochester International Airport. This investigation revealed that Avery came to Rochester at least twice before the attack, and he was familiar with Rochester from his job as a delivery driver.

Police said after checking into the Woodspring Suites on December 27, Avery spent the next several days purchasing gas cans and filling them around Rochester. They also said Avery spent several hours in the area near the Kodak Theater where they believe he was scouting the location. According to police, on the night of the attack, Avery went into the theater and bought a ticket for the concert but never used it. He instead spent his time near the theater hanging around nearby parking lots before his attack.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said a journal and a replica handgun were found in Avery’s SUV, but the journal had no information regarding the Kodak Theater. Smith also said investigators have yet to uncover any evidence of a motive in this case.

Police are asking anyone who was parked in front of the theater or standing outside between 12:45 and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, to reach out to Major Crime at (585) 428-7157 or majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

WATCH Rochester Police full news conference