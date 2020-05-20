Interactive Maps

RPI studying light exposure during pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you getting enough sunlight while stuck at home? RPI wants to know.

Researchers are looking into light exposure and how it may have changed for people confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Natural light is good for overall health as long as you protect your skin with sunscreen. It’s a great source of Vitamin D and can also help with sleep and mood improvement.

Researchers are asking people to fill out a survey that includes questions about sleep, stress levels, and how much artificial light you’re exposed to throughout the day.

