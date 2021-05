CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash on State Rt. 31 has claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman.

Katina Aravantinos was driving her Honda HRC when police say she suffered a medial event which forced her vehicle across the white hazard line and into culvert causing her to flip multiple times. When Cicero PD arrived to the scene near Kneeskern Road, Aravantinos was conscious and breathing.

She was transported to Upstate Hospital but later passed away as her condition worsened.