OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ice hasn’t quite melted, but it’s a spring state of mind in Oswego. March 30 marks opening day for Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In, one of Central New York’s most popular summer destinations.

Joe Saltalamachia started coming here on opening day when he was four years old. He now lives in Maine and is visiting.

“If this is a tradition that you enjoyed growing up and this is something that you must do, and you must do it very quickly before the big crowds,” Saltalamachia said. “So I’m pretty excited to be able to be the first one in a year for me that’s never happened before.”

Saltalamachia got his favorite, a cheeseburger hot and a coney hot. “I’m happy,” he said.

This marks Rudy’s 76th year. The pandemic prevented them from celebrating last year’s milestone so the owner is calling it 75 plus one. Not only have they navigated all the challenges of the pandemic including the shutdown, staffing challenges and supply chain issues, but also flood damage twice.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned out of it is to be a little more flexible and to be able to adapt a little bit, said third generation owner Jason Livesey. “We’ve made a lot of changes inside the restaurant that we might not have made if it weren’t for those things. Some of them have been very beneficial.”

Like their buzzer system. Livesey is grateful Rudy’s is the place people like Saltalamachia look forward to visiting every year.

“That closeness that people feel with the business of course I’d couldn’t be prouder,” Livesey said.

Rudy’s will be open Wednesday through Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. -8 p.m.

This season Rudy’s will provide three ordering options.

You can come inside the restaurant and place an order. You will be given a buzzer to know when the order is ready.

You’ll be able to place an order online.

You can place an order over the phone.



Credit cards are accepted.