OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In is open for the season.

This Upstate NY favorite offers fresh seafood, burgers, and a great view of Lake Ontario.

“You come for the food and you stay for the scenery,” Rudy’s Manager Douglas Appleman said. “Get your nice fish sandwich, hamburger, Texas hot and then sit down, have a drink outside and get away from the hustle and bustle of life.”

It’s the food people love but also the comradery.

“This is the place to be in the spring,” Customer Jim Sollecito said. “I’m so happy to be here.”

Sollecito has been visiting Rudy’s for over 50 years. The food keeps him coming back year after year.

“I start with a hotdog and then I work through the blue plate, the red plate and every other plate,” Sollecito said.

One customer drove 850 from South Carolina to be at Rudy’s on opening day.

Rudy’s has been serving Oswego and surrounding communities since 1946.

“Our third generation is running the business and the fourth generation is working the business,” Appleman said. “It’s been in the family since 1946 and we hope to keep things going that same way.”

Rudy’s is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Orders can be placed inside the restaurant, online or over the phone (315) 343-2671.