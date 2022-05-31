SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Memorial Day unofficially kicking-off summer, so comes a deluge of events and fun in Downtown Syracuse.

These events bring you right into the heart of Syracuse, and as a result, require some roads to close to accommodate all of the visitors and preparation that goes into hosting an event. On May 28, the city hosted Blues, Brews, and BBQ. Up next is the Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run!

The Taste of Syracuse will begin preparations on June 1, but some streets will not close until June 2 or June 3.

Paige’s Butterfly Run takes place on Saturday, June 4. Street closures will take place during race time, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Some roads may intermittently be closed, so be prepared!

Here is a list of all road closures and the dates they are expected to be closed:

June 1

100 block of West Water Street, between South Salina and Clinton Streets starting at 6:30 a.m.

Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Streets starting at 10 a.m.

Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street starting at 10 a.m.

200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton and Franklin Streets starting at 6 p.m.

June 2

300 block of West Water Street, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial starting at 6 p.m.

100 block of West Water Street, between South Salina and Clinton Streets

Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Streets

Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street

200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton and Franklin Streets

June 3

Franklin Street, from Erie Boulevard West to Washington Street starting at 6 a.m.

Franklin Street, south bound traffic from Genesee Street to Erie Blvd. starting at 6 a.m.

Erie Boulevard West, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial, starting at 5 p.m.

300 block of West Water Street, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial

100 block of West Water Street, between South Salina and Clinton Streets

Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Streets

Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street

200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton and Franklin Streets

June 4

Erie Boulevard West, from the West Street Arterial to Plum Street, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Intermittent closures between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. West Genesee Street from Leavenworth Ave to Van Rensselaer Street Van Rensselaer Street from West Genesee Street to Spencer Street Spencer Street from Van Rensselaer Street to Maltbie Street Maltbie Street from Spencer Street to Evans Street Onondaga Creekwalk from Maltbie Street to Plumb Street Plum Street from the Onondaga Creekwalk to North Franklin Street North Franklin Street from Plum Street to Evans Street Evans Street from North Franklin Street to Leavenworth Ave Leavenworth Avenue from Evans Street to West Genesee Street

Intermittent closures between 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Tracy Street Van Rensselaer Street from Erie Boulevard to West Genesee Street Leavenworth Avenue from Erie Boulevard to West Genesee Street Barker Avenue Wilkinson Street Matty Avenue Park Avenue from Baker Street to Geddes Street

Franklin Street, from Erie Boulevard West to Washington Street

Franklin Street, south bound traffic from Genesee Street to Erie Blvd.

Erie Boulevard West, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial

300 block of West Water Street, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial

100 block of West Water Street, between South Salina and Clinton Streets

Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Streets

Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street

200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton and Franklin Streets

June 5

Street closures until mid-afternoon Franklin Street, from Erie Boulevard West to Washington Street Franklin Street, south bound traffic from Genesee Street to Erie Blvd. Erie Boulevard West, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial 300 block of West Water Street, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial 100 block of West Water Street, between South Salina and Clinton Streets Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Streets Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street 200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton and Franklin Streets



If you are looking for parking for these events, you can park in the Washington Street Garage for $10. It will also stay open until 3 a.m. on June 4.