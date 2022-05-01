Courtesy of Mario Sacco

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in three years, the Mountain Goat Run participated in its normal season.

The event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, ran a special race at the end of 2021. But thousands flocked to Downtown Syracuse on Sunday to participate.

Sean Beney, 25, of Camillus, ran the fastest overall time Sunday, clocking in at 55 minutes and 27 seconds. That was 48 seconds faster than another 25-year-old from Camillus, Attilio Lospinoso, according to Leone Timing, the company in charge of keeping time for each runner.

You can find complete results here.

Have pictures from the 2022 Mountain Goat that you would like to share with NewsChannel 9? You can Facebook page. Like our own Mario Sacco did Sunday. His wife Kali ran the Mountain Goat, and their son Jackson participated in the children’s race.