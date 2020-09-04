Run, Walk & Crawl To Support The Diaper Bank of CNY’s Virtual 5K

The local nonprofit that collects diapers for families in need is asking for your help to keep local babies dry, clean and healthy.

The CNY Diaper Bank invites community members of all ages to participate in a virtual 5K ” Diaper Run” during national diaper need awareness week, happening September 21 through September 27.

On a mission to help families right here at home, the CNY Diaper Bank works with 36 partner agencies to distribute diapers to more than 3,500 babies and toddlers each month. To learn more about how you can help visit CNYDiaperBank.org.