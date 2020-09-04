Run, Walk & Crawl To Support The Diaper Bank of CNY’s Virtual 5K

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The local nonprofit that collects diapers for families in need is asking for your help to keep local babies dry, clean and healthy.

The CNY Diaper Bank invites community members of all ages to participate in a virtual 5K ” Diaper Run” during national diaper need awareness week, happening September 21 through September 27.

On a mission to help families right here at home, the CNY Diaper Bank works with 36 partner agencies to distribute diapers to more than 3,500 babies and toddlers each month. To learn more about how you can help visit CNYDiaperBank.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected