CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared some information on a pursuit that happened just after midnight on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says that a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Henry Clay Boulevard attempted to pull over a 2016 Chevy Equinox around 12:03 a.m. on April 6 that was driving without its headlights on. As the deputy tried to stop the car, the sheriff’s office shared that the driver sped away in an attempt to flee. According to the sheriff’s office, the car was seen entering the Wild Creek neighborhood, just off of Buckley Road, when the sheriff’s deputy lost track of it.

The sheriff’s office says that they then set up a perimeter around the neighborhood with the help of additional patrol cars and found the vehicle — unoccupied — on Wild Turkey. Upon inspection, the sheriff’s office says that the vehicle had switched plates and was actually a stolen vehicle from Rome, N.Y. The sheriff’s deputy adds that the new plate was one that was stolen off of a parked car at Destiny USA.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office share that sheriff’s and State Police K9 units were then used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood, and that they were later assisted by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Air1 helicopter. Air1’s infrared camera was used and located three suspects in the woods behind a residence on Rabbit Run, says the sheriff’s office.

With directions from Air1, units on the ground were able to locate the suspects and take them into custody, says the sheriff’s office. During the process, the suspects were found with heroin, molly, and fentanyl.

All three suspects were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and seventh-degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, the sheriff’s office says. The driver was also issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, reckless driving, unlicensed operator, improper plates, and driving with no headlamps.

The driver of the car was identified as 39-year-old James Dougherty of North Syracuse. The passengers were identified as 35-year-old Zachary Grant of Martville and 28-year-old Sarah Fletcher of Syracuse.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that all of the suspects are currently being held in the Justice Center and will be arraigned sometime Wednesday morning.