HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was an animal complaint on Thursday on Route 90 near the village line in Homer involving runway sheep.





Officer SanJule, Officer Gates, Officer Strickland, Officer Sandy and Kenneth Ford gather runaway sheep

The Homer Police Department, Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and workers from the Glenwood Cemetery helped New York State Police catch 16 sheep that escaped from a trailer and made their way from the off ramp to I-81.

The sheep ended up at a residence on Route 90, where they were safely corralled and returned to their trailer.