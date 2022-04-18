(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police in North Syracuse is looking into a hit-and-run that happened Easter Sunday in the Town of DeWitt.

Police say on Sunday, April 17, a runner was hit on Route 298 sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. A 57-year-old man was running eastbound along the shoulder when a vehicle traveling west on 298 towards Court Street veered off and hit the runner, according to the NYS Police. The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital with a compound fracture in his right leg, broken ribs, a fractured spine, and a fractured shoulder.

If you were in the area around the time of the accident, the State Police would like to call 315-366-6000.