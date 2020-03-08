Runners brave the cold for 15th annual Shamrock Run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a bit chilly for runners on Saturday morning, but thousands took over Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for the 15th annual Shamrock Run.

The four-mile course is filled with all the hills famous to Tipp Hill, and it features live music and bands on every street.

The race partners with the Food Bank of Central New York’s Saint Patrick’s Hunger Project.

Shamrock Run committee member Marty Masterpole said, “It brings a lot of outsiders into our little piece of heaven, as we like to call Tipperary Hill. So, it obviously raises some money for the neighborhood association to put some good things back in the neighborhood and it’s just a good day to get some outsiders into our neighborhood.”

Runners are already getting ready for next year’s event.

More from NewsChannel 9: