Runners ready to brave the cold at ‘Freeze Out 5K’ to help end homelessness

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Runners and walkers will brave the winter elements Friday night in support of ending homelessness at the Rescue Mission’s annual “Freeze Out 5K.”
Proceeds from the glow-in-the-dark 5K support the Rescue Mission’s record need for emergency shelter this year. All 183 beds for women and men are filled nearly every night at the Rescue Mission.
You can still register for the race, walk-in registration begins at 6 p.m. at the SRC Arena.
The race starts at 7 p.m. at Onondaga Community College, with an afterparty in the SRC Arena with food, drink and music by the Mere Mortals.
