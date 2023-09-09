SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 350 runners from across the region came to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Saturday, September 9, to take part in the Runway 5k sponsored by the New York Air Guard’s 174th Attack Wing.

Runners ran the main tarmac roughly one time down and back to complete the 5k.

Matt Szwejbka, customer experience manager for the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, expressed how running on an airport runway provides a special experience for runners.

“I have ran on a runway before, and it is just such a unique experience. And, remember this main runway, it’s almost two miles long, so you feel really small in the middle of our main runway, and then you see an aircraft firing off going full throttle. It’s really, really cool,” Szwejbka said.

Men and women ranging in age from 19 and under to 80 and over competed.

Runners who placed in their specific age groups received medals, special military patches and challenge coins unique to the 174th Attack Wing.