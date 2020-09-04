Running a restaurant during a pandemic: ‘It’s definitely interesting’ says Laci’s Tapas Bar Owner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been almost three months now that restaurants in Central New York have been allowed to open indoor dining.

Rules from the state require a capacity limit inside of no more than 50% occupancy,

Laci’s Tapas Bar waited several weeks before reopening to make sure they were overly prepared to safely welcome customers back to the restaurant.

“It’s definitely interesting. It’s a lot different than doing business before COVID,” Laci’s owner Laura Serway tells NewsChannel 9.

Serway has now been open a little over a month and is adjusting to the new responsibilities of being a restaurant owner.

“My job now has become let me do a headcount, let me make sure we’re not overcapacity, let me measure this table to that table because you gotta have your six feet,” she says.

Laci’s now seats customers inside, on the porch, under a large outdoor tent and at an outside table with no cover.

“Right now we’re breaking even at best, at best. There’s been weeks, where, when we first opened, week one I thought, oh no, this isn’t going to work, week two got better, week three has been pretty good. If we have to take the tent down when the weather gets bad and we’re still at 50% that will be another conversation,” says Serway.

Before reopening, Serway created a person who’s full-time job would be sanitation. This person monitors everything from wiping down menus, tables and chairs to things like handrails and doorknobs with the proper disinfectant.

She says, “We’ve all eaten out for many years, and people have always wiped off tables and chairs and done that but not to the extent that we’re doing it now.”

Laci’s started at three days a week, Thursday through Saturday, but a month in has expanded to four days, Wednesday through Saturday.

Serway tells NewsChannel 9, “At the end of the day there’s something magical about being an entrepreneur and having the opportunity to serve guests in the way that we do, so I’m not in any hurry to hang up my hat and say I’m done.”

Laci’s Tapas Bar is now in its 10th year of operation.

