SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of neighbors with big hearts braved the cold to run for a good cause at the 15th annual Cupid’s Chase 5k on Saturday, February 11.

Community Options kicked off their “Cupid’s Chase 5k” at Onondaga Lake Park Saturday morning.

About 250 people participated, making it the most they’ve had since the start of COVID, and with a $35 registration fee, Community Options raised over $8000 for the organization’s residential employment services.

“We are all kind of surviving a little bit from the pandemic and having the money that we raised again going back to the individuals that we support here is pretty meaningful versus it going towards somewhere else,” said Zachary Petrie, Executive Director of Community Options.

Community Options has a mission to develop housing and employment support for individuals with special needs to live their lives and find work.

Every participant at the Cupid’s Chase received a theme swag bag, a t-shirt and a souvenir finisher medal. The 5K was timed and results were posted immediately after the race. First place from each age group received an age group medal.