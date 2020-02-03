Rush Limbaugh reveals diagnosis of advanced lung cancer

Rush Limbaugh speaks before US President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(WCMH) — During his program Monday afternoon, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed he has been diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer.

The long-time radio host said he will be off the air through at least Thursday while he is treated.

Limbaugh said he first realized something was wrong during his birthday weekend on January 12. The diagnosis was confirmed by two medical institutions a week later.

He said he considered keeping the diagnosis a secret from listeners, but knew his extended absences from the show would lead to questions.

Here's the audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/V60pAOpf68 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 3, 2020

“Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you,” Limbaugh said as he ended his program Monday.

Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh show now. Pray with us. Thank you. God Bless you Rush Limbaugh. Love you so much Rush. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 3, 2020

James Golden, who serves as a call screener and producer for Limbaugh’s program under the name ‘Bo Snerdley,’ asked for people to ‘pray with us.’

Limbaugh’s program airs on nearly 600 radio stations across the country, including WTVN in Columbus. He recently signed a long-term deal to continue his show into the new decade, CNN reported.