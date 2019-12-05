Rust found to be the culprit of Cicero gas station canopy collapse

TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rust is being blamed for a gas station canopy collapse in the Town of Cicero.

According to the Town of Cicero Director of Code Enforcement Steven Procopio, the base of the canopy at the Sunoco Gas station along East Taft Road was severely rusted. The rust wasn’t visible by just looking at the canopy, according to Procopio, who was at the gas station Wednesday inspecting the damage. He told NewsChannel 9 wind or snow could have brought it down considering the amount of rust.

Around 2:30 p.m Wednesday, the canopy above the gas station collapsed. No one was injured, but two vehicles were crushed.

According to the gas station’s general manager, the owner of the gas station had just come by to fill out some routine paperwork and get the mail. He went out to his car, but realized he forgot the mail and went back inside. That’s when the canopy came down.

There was no fire or gas leaks as a result of the collapse.

Procopio says the Town of Cicero Code Enforcement Office inspects gas stations and other structures about every three years. They inspect fire and safety aspects of the property, not structural components. The owners are in charge of maintaining structures.

Going forward, Procopio says the owner of the gas station will have to apply for a building permit and submit new plans for construction, which must be approved by the town.

