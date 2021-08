CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday August 8 at 2:53 p.m., Gerald C. Putney, 64 of Nunda was traveling northbound on Interstate 81 in his RV when he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that merged into his lane.

Putney lost control, which caused his RV to fishtail before hitting the embankment and rolling over onto its roof. The accident happened just north of the Central Square exit on I-81.

No injuries were reported in the crash.