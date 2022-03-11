EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Veteran journalist Ryan Dean is joining NewsChannel 9 WSYR-TV as co-anchor of The Morning News.

Ryan will be joining Nicole Sommavilla and Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton weekday mornings 4:30 – 7:00 a.m. starting Monday, March 21.

Ryan succeeds Dan Cummings, who retired in December.

Ryan is a born and raised Central New Yorker, growing up in Tompkins County. For the past 14 years, Ryan has been working as an anchor and reporter at KSDK-TV, St. Louis. Ryan has been honored with two Mid-America Emmy Awards and two Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards.

Before his tenure at KSDK, Ryan was a reporter at News 10 Now in Syracuse, where he says he had the privilege of being mentored by Ron Lombard and Bill Carey.

“Like so many Central New Yorkers, NewsChannel 9 was my station growing up. It’s a station with an amazing legacy, rooted in impactful journalism and great storytelling,” said Dean, “I’m thrilled to return home to join this team and tell meaningful stories about this wonderful community. I can’t wait to get started.”

VP and General Manager of WSYR-TV Syracuse Bill Evans said, “We are very excited to have Ryan join the NewsChannel 9 family. Ryan brings years of journalistic experience to our team, and we know Central New Yorkers will enjoy waking up with Ryan, Nicole and Kate.”

Ryan is a graduate of Dryden High School, Onondaga Community College, and the University of Miami. He is moving back to Central New York with his wife Dana and their two young sons, Jack and Deacon.

Ryan is excited about his return to Central New York and thrilled to be working at the TV station he grew up watching. If you would like to interview Ryan, please contact WSYR- TV News Director James Campagna.