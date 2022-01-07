Ryan McMahon announces updated COVID numbers for Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ryan McMahon announced earlier today via Twitter the new number of COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County.

The COVID-19 update given by McMahon showed 2,230 reported new cases. 90% of those reported cases were 59 years of age and under, with 9,700 active cases.

Three people total, including one man in his 70’s, one woman in her 60’s, and another woman in her 50’s have died.

McMahon explained the number of hospitalizations and reported cases in further detail, along with new admissions.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 2230 new cases. 90% 59 years and under and we have 9700 active cases. We have 186 residents in the hospital with 31 in the ICU 74% unvaxed. 29 new admissions with 41% unvaxed. Sadly we lost 3 neighbors Male 70s, Female 60s, 50s. 1/2. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) January 7, 2022

McMahon explained that they expect to continue seeing high case counts of omicron, urging people to stay home when sick and implying that more test kits will be distributed as they come in.