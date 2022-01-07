Ryan McMahon announces updated COVID numbers for Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ryan McMahon announced earlier today via Twitter the new number of COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County.
The COVID-19 update given by McMahon showed 2,230 reported new cases. 90% of those reported cases were 59 years of age and under, with 9,700 active cases.
Three people total, including one man in his 70’s, one woman in her 60’s, and another woman in her 50’s have died.
McMahon explained the number of hospitalizations and reported cases in further detail, along with new admissions.
McMahon explained that they expect to continue seeing high case counts of omicron, urging people to stay home when sick and implying that more test kits will be distributed as they come in.