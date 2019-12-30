Ryan McMahon sworn in as Onondaga County Executive

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was sworn into office Monday afternoon.
After being appointed to the position earlier this year when Joanie Mahoney stepped down to take a job with SUNY, McMahon defeated Tony Malavenda in November to win election to a four-year term.
More information about McMahon’s goals for 2020 are coming up on NewsChannel 9 at 5 p.m.
