Ryan McMahon sworn in as Onondaga County Executive

Local News
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was sworn into office Monday afternoon.

After being appointed to the position earlier this year when Joanie Mahoney stepped down to take a job with SUNY, McMahon defeated Tony Malavenda in November to win election to a four-year term.

